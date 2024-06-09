Bats Explode as the Dock Spiders Top Kalamazoo in Game One, 11-2

Kalamazoo, MI- An offensive explosion on Sunday for the Dock Spiders at Kalamazoo setting a season high for hits and runs, allowed the Dock Spiders to take game one over Kalamazoo 11-2. With the win, the Dock Spiders moved to 5-7 on the season.

Dock Spiders took an early 2-0 lead in the second inning with a two-run homer from Drew Prosek (Gulf Coast State), his first home run of the season. In the third inning, the Dock Spiders increased their lead by adding three runs with two RBI singles from Parker Knoll (Lawrence) and Drew Barragan (Embry-Riddle) and a solo home run in the fourth inning from Tyler Stack (Xavier) to left field his first of the season that made the score 6-0.

Kalamazoo got one back in the fourth with a sac-fly scoring Brodey Acres (Walsh) who singled to start the inning the only hit allowed by Justin Roitman (1-1), Roitman who started for Fond du Lac and went 4.2 innings struck out four and picked up his first win.

The Dock Spiders added to their lead in the sixth inning with an RBI flyout from Caden Shapiro (Princeton) that scored Drew Prosek which increased the lead to 7-1. In the seventh, Kalamazoo got a run back with a wild pitch from Jacob Bosse (St. Ambrose) that scored Jeremy Comer (Tennessee) which made the score 7-2. The Dock Spiders bullpen in relief went 4.1 innings with Jacob Arndt (Missouri-St. Louis), Jacob Bosse, and Noah Tschopp (Embry-Riddle) who combined for two hits allowed.

In the ninth inning, the Dock Spiders added to their lead putting four runs across in the inning with an RBI double from Parker Knoll (Lawrence) and the first home run of the season to left field for Drew Barragan (Embry Riddle) to set the final score at 11-2.

Dock Spiders will play two games tomorrow wrapping up their Michigan trip, with the resumption of Saturday's game at Battle Creek from the top of the second inning starting at 12:35 CT, then the Dock Spiders will bus to Kalamazoo for game two with the Growlers beginning at 5:35 CT.

