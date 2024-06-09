Madison Mallards' Win Streak Snapped by Rafters

June 9, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters defeated the Madison Mallards 10-4 on Saturday night at Witter Field, snapping Madison's four-game winning streak.

The Mallards struck first for the fourth straight game, as Davis Hamilton (North Dakota State) gave Madison a 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the first inning. The Mallards extended the lead to 2-0 in the second inning, but Wisconsin Rapids took control from there.

Jake Beauchaine (Saddleback College) tied the game in the bottom of the second with a two-run home run, and the Rafters took the lead on an RBI single from Bryson Stripling (North Georgia). Beauchaine homered again in the third inning to extend the lead, and Trotter Boston (Tabor College) broke it wide open with a three-run home run in the fifth inning.

Madison showcased some power of their own in the later innings, as Jake Munroe (John A. Logan Community College) and Blake Guerin (Iowa) each hit solo home runs. It wouldn't be enough to overcome the Rafters' lead, and Wisconsin Rapids was victorious after falling to Madison in each of their three previous games.

Evan Parmer (Virginia Military Institute) picked up the win in relief for Wisconsin Rapids, his first of the season. Liam Stumpf (Madison College) was charged with the loss for Madison.

The Mallards will return home on Sunday to face the first place Wausau Woodchucks at Warner Park. Former Mallard and current New York Met, Pete Alonso will be inducted into the Madison Mallards Hall of Fame before the game. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

