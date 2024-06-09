Rockers Travel to Face Chinooks

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - After losing to La Crosse 3-2 at home last night, the Rockers head to Mequon to face the Lakeshore Chinooks. Last year, Green Bay took the season series against Lakeshore 9-3. First pitch for today's game is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

In yesterday's contest, Green Bay pitchers shined. After 3 runs were scored in the first inning, only 2 were given up the rest of the day. Rockers' pitchers struck out nine batters and only allowed eight hits. Reliever Kyle Dobyns (Hawaii) threw 3.1 perfect innings to close out the game. But Green Bay bats were never able to put the team ahead, as they fell to the Loggers 3-2.

Kameron Douglas (Georgia State) makes his second start of the season this afternoon for Green Bay. In his first appearance, he struck out three batters in 4.2 innings of work against Madison.

The Rockers will be back at home tomorrow to take on the Chinooks for the first home game against Lakeshore. Gates will open at 5:30 with Dani Maus performing live music. First pitch for the game is slated for 6:35 p.m. Mondays are Dog Days at Capital Credit Union Park presented by Salmon's Meat Products in Luxemburg. Free hotdogs will be given out for the first 90 minutes after gates open, with a limit of two per person. Mondays will also be an opportunity for dog owners to take in a game alongside their furry friends.

