Rockford Rivets Fall Short against Kenosha Kingfish in a Nail-Biter

June 9, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







Rockford, IL - June 9, 2024 - In a thrilling baseball showdown, the Rockford Rivets clashed against the Kenosha Kingfish, only to be edged out in a close battle with a final score of 8 to 7. Despite a valiant effort from both teams, the Kingfish emerged victorious, leaving Rivets fans on the edge of their seats until the very last inning.

The game was a testament to the competitive spirit of both teams, with each inning adding to the excitement. Jack Zebig and Nick Barone of the Rockford Rivets showcased their talent with impressive performances, each contributing 2 RBIs to the team's efforts. Zebig's standout moment came with a powerful home run, electrifying the crowd and adding to the Rivets' tally.

The Rockford Rivets will return to Simmons Field tomorrow at 6:35 PM. Be sure not to miss out on what promises to be another exhilarating match as the Rivets continue their quest for victory on ESPN+.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.