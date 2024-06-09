Chinooks' Comeback in 9th Lands Short

Mequon, WI - Lakeshore (6-5) came into tonight's game-winning back-to-back games with a chance to de-throne the league-leading Wausau Woodchucks (10-2).

An early run for the Woodchucks would prepare the Chinooks to come from behind once again, a theme for the team this season that has shown their tenacity and fight. Cohen Achen was on the mound for his third start, striking out Drew Berkeland to start the game, however, two hits touched outfield grass leaving runners on the corners. A caught-stealing by Kibler would surrender the first run of the game.

In Lakeshore's half of the first, things looked promising as Deboskie reached base to start the game, but a couple of strikeouts and a caught-stealing for the second game in a row for Prince ended the inning before it could get started.

After two quick outs to Counsell at second, Smith reached on a single back up the middle. Soliz Jr placed a ball down the line in right that looked to put runners on the corners again, but the ball skipped under the scooping glove of Garcia to give the Woodchucks a 2-0 lead in as many innings.

The lead grew again from the Smith-Soliz Jr. duo. This time a double by Soliz Jr. drove in Smith on the hit-and-run putting the 'Chucks up 3 through four innings.

In back-to-back innings the Chinooks threatened with nothing to show for it, leaving three men on base, two in scoring position.

Achen finished the outing tossing 85 pitches through 5 innings, striking out eight, only taking two of the runs to his name.

Finally, they broke through in the seventh after fly ball to center got lost in the night sky dropping on the grass and Counsell slid safely into second. The next pitch went through the legs of catcher Soliz Jr. to put Counsell within 90 feet, Michigan teammate, AJ Garcia, singled into center reeling the Chinooks within two.

The Chinooks' relief pitchers held strong and kept the game within striking distance through the eighth and allowed just one hit. Herron continued his outing through the ninth when he gave up a 3-1 home run to left field putting the Woodchucks back up three.

Becker, who tossed two scoreless, no-hit innings, has the utmost confidence in the team, including the new additions and is excited to be with the Chinooks for the summer. The bullpen has been dominating as of late and that, Kyle feels, could be credited to the looseness that is felt from the guys. Jokes are flying around, guys are getting comfortable, and everyone's performing how they should be. Backing the offense, Becker said, "All these guys just got here..they're putting up good swings. In a few games they're going to be right where they need to be and they're going to be good."

Down to their last three outs, Lakeshore wouldn't go down without a fight. After a quick first out, Kibler and Counsell forced full counts. Kibler walked before Counsell was sat down, bringing up AJ Garcia. Batting ninth, Garcia brought in the games lone run for hte Chinooks' and after taking ball one, Garcia sent a moon shot into the night sky over the wall in right field closing the gap to just one.

When asked about the moment, Garcia was just thinking one base at a time. "As a speed guy, just getting on first base is such an important part of my game. I just tried to put a good barrel on it and ended up poking it and getting it out."

That brought the tying run, Deboskie up to the plate. Deboskie and pinch-hitting Trujillo reached base, but the 'Nooks couldn't rally all the way back.

Field manager, Trevor Cho, isn't worried about rebounding from the loss stating, "You get 72 of them...it's knowing you get another opportunity. Sunday's at home are the best days of the year." He went on to add that there's a lot of wins to take away from the short season so far and they outweigh the bad spots, but focusing on the 60 games ahead to clean-up what's needed.

Through 12 games, the Chinooks are in the upper half of the league in all offensive, defensive, and pitching categories. For a team that is just starting to settle into what their roster may start to look like, the start is better than some may have expected. Around the ballpark, the players, coaches, and fans have nothing but confidence in the team - whether they just arrived or have been here for multiple years.

This years team is special.

The Chinooks go home-and-home before returning to start the four-game homestand. First pitch Sunday is 1:05 pm CST against the Great Lakes West last-place 2-9 Rockers from Green Bay.

