Rockers Triumph on the Road against Chinooks

June 9, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Rockers defeated the Chinooks 12-7 in their first matchup of the season.

Green Bay's offense was on display from the first pitch. Lead off batter Lukas Torres (Wagner) started the game with a solo home run. Lakeshore managed to tie the game and take the lead in the third 2-1 and extended it to five in the bottom of the fourth.

The Rockers held steady and answered back with a three-run inning of their own in the top of the fifth, thanks to a pair of RBI singles from Luke Moeller (Yavapai CC) and Payton Mansfield (Jacksonville St.), and a Carson Hansen (UW-Milwaukee) sacrifice fly, bringing the score to 5-4.

The hot bats did not stop there. A Lane Allen (Blinn CC) triple scored two more runs, and Lukas Torres (Wagner) brought home another run with a single that moved the Rockers back into the driver's seat 7-5.

Lakeshore answered in the seventh, but only scored once to draw within a single run, but they would get no closer. In the ninth, Green Bay put up five runs, thanks to a Cooper Kelly (Oral Roberts) double that scored two, and Lukas Torres (Wagner) crushed a triple, for his third and fourth RBIs of the game. But he did not stop there, stealing home on a wild pitch to score the Rockers' 12th run of the game. The Chinooks got another run in the final frame, but couldn't finish the rally, as Green Bay triumphs 12-7.

Next up, the Rockers host Lakeshore back at Capital Credit Union Park. Gates will open at 5:30 with Dani Maus performing live music. First pitch for the game is slated for 6:35 p.m. Mondays are Dog Days at Capital Credit Union Park presented by Salmon's Meat Products in Luxemburg. Hot dogs will be available at both main concessions areas FREE of charge for the first 90 minutes after the gates open at 5:30. Mondays will also be an opportunity for dog owners to take in a game alongside their furry friends.

Tickets for the 2024 season are available online at www.greenbayrockers.com or by calling the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm and all game days from 8:30am through the end of the 3rd inning.

