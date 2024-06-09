Honkers Drop Game 1 in Mankato

June 9, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







A beautiful day at ISG Field was not pleasant for Honkers pitching. They surrendered three separate five-run innings on their way to a 19-7 loss.

The Honkers did get production from their offense which racked up 10 hits. Newcomer Max Ortega out of Fullerton went 2/4 with a double and Dom Rodriguez had a pair of hits and three RBI.

Luca Dipaolo led off the fifth with an opposite-field home run. He ended up scoring three runs and had two hits. Gabriel Aragon came in for the seventh and eighth, giving Rochester 1.1 innings of shutout ball.

With this loss, the Honkers drop to 2-11 and maintain last place in the Great Plains East. Game two is tomorrow in Mankato and first pitch is scheduled for 6:35.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.