Pit Spitters Send the Jacks to the Pound

June 9, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Battle Creek, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters win game one of the series against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks, 14-0. The Pit Spitters improve to 8-5 on the season.

The Pit Spitters offense began their offensive surge in the top of the second inning with a walk from Vahn Lackey and a single from Brett Rozman. Michael Tchavdarov hit the first home run of the season for the Pit Spitters to give them a 3-0 lead. Jt Sokolove and Carter Hain hit back-to-back singles to open the top of the third. Rozman singled, scoring Sokolove and Hain to extend the Pit Spitters lead to 5-0. Tchavdarov reached base following a fielder's choice. Aaron Piasecki singled to left field scoring Tchavdarov to make it 6-0. Ethan Guerra hit an infield single to get the top of the fifth going for the Pit Spitters. Brett Denby then singled to center scoring Guerra to give the Pit Spitters a 7-0 lead. Hain singled to start the offense in the top of the sixth inning. Lackey then hit a two-run home run to extend the Pit Spitters lead to 9-0. Sokolove reached first to lead off the top of the eighth inning following an error caused by shortstop Ben Fierenzi. Lackey doubled and Rozman was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Tchavdarov doubled scoring Sokolove and Lackey to make it 11-0. Guerra then reached first after an error was made by third baseman Mason Hamlin. Piasecki walked, scoring Rozman to make it 12-0. Denby walked scoring Tchavdarov to make the score 13-0 Pit Spitters. Alfredo Velazquez then drew a walk to give the final score of the game 14-0.

The Pit Spitters improve to 8-5 on the season, while the Battle Jacks drop to 7-5. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Jayden Dentler threw five innings of scoreless ball giving up three hits, walking two, and striking out five. Trent Reed threw two innings of scoreless ball giving up one hit, one walk, and striking out two. Santiago Garcia threw two innings of scoreless ball, walking two, allowing one hit, and striking out one.

The Pit Spitters will look to sweep the Battle Creek Battle Jacks tomorrow night in Battle Creek. First pitch is 6:35 p.m. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League + Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.