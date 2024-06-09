Stingers Lose Third in a Row, 11-10 to Rox

June 9, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







SAINT CLOUD, MN - For the third night in a row, the Stingers fell on the road, this time to the St. Cloud Rox, 11-10.

Willmar came out of the gates hot, tallying 4 runs in the top of the first, thanks in large part to a Maximus Martin (Georgia State) single that ended up clearing the bases, making the score 3-0.

St. Cloud responded though with 2 in the 1st and a grand slam in the 2nd to go up 6-4.

Andrew Sojka (CSUN) quickly erased that deficit, tying the game up on a 2-run homer in the 4th.

But again the Rox had an answer with a 5 run response in the bottom of the inning making it 11-6.

Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Aiden Hansen (Minnesota State-Mankato) kept the Stingers in the game down the stretch, going 4 innings with 5 strikeouts and no runs allowed.

Sojka hit his 2nd home run of the night in the 9th to cut the deficit to one, but it was too late as the Rox escaped with the win.

The same two teams will meet again at Joe Faber Field tomorrow at 6:35 pm.

For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com. The 2024 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.