Dogs Stomp Honkers for First Win of Rivalry Series
June 9, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Mankato MoonDogs News Release
There was a hit parade in Mankato tonight for your MoonDogs!
In the blowout win Mankato tallied 19 runs on 14 hits earning them a win in the first game of the HIghway 14 Rivalry Series.
Joe Ruzicka (Belmont University) got the start on the mound for Mankato throwing 4 innings allowing 6 ER in by far his worst start of the season.
Cooper Neville (GCU) went yard tonight for his first home run of the season driving in Jake Duer (TCU) to bring Mankato's lead to 5-1.
Josh Alexander (Louisiana Lafayette) also went yard for the team leading second time of the year, on a GRAND SLAM bringing the lead to 12-1. He leads Mankato with 14 RBI's on the year.
Louis Magers (MSU Mankato) got the start at DH today and didn't disappoint. He also went yard in the 7th inning driving in Riley Jackson (Florida State University).
Tanner Shumski (MSU Mankato) came in relief for the Dogs also throwing 4 innings essentially finishing out the game for the Dogs. Peter Michael (Northwestern) threw the ninth for Mankato.
Mankato will face off against Rochester again tomorrow night at ISG Field looking for the series sweep!
