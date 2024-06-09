Trains Halted in Their Tracks, Lose 10-8

June 9, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







Eau Claire, WI - On a chilly afternoon in the Chippewa Valley, the Express win streak was snapped by the Waterloo Bucks, by a final score of 10-8.

The Bucks offense was rolling early, as they jumped out to an early 8-0 lead and never looked back. Marcus Huesohn and Ben Wilmes each doubled and drove in runs during the frame.

Eau Claire hung around in this one, scoring three runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to cut the deficit down to one. Gabe Richardson doubled and Colton Wemhoff singled, while Brady Blake hit a solo shot to deep center field to lead the Express offense today.

Each team went through a collection of pitchers today, and it would be Jacob Phillips who picked up the win, while Gavyn Bowen took the loss. Pierce Boles would secure the save, grabbing his first of the 2024 season.

The Express look to split the series tomorrow night during Eau Claire's Bark in the Park! First pitch is set for 6:35pm CT.

https://scorebook.northwoodsleague.com/update/3978/statistics/stats/visitor/pitching

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.