Leprechauns in Town for Two this Week
June 9, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Royal Oak Leprechauns News Release
Royal Oak, MI - With an overall record of 5-8, the Royal Oak Leprechauns are just three games back behind the trio tied at first - all at 8-5 - The Kenosha Kingfish, Rockford Rivets and Traverse City Pit Spitters. The Leprechauns have been on fire on offense leading the league in hits with 129 and are second in RBIs with 88. The Leprechauns lead in walks with 90.
The Leprechauns are in town for two games this week - Tuesday and Wednesday at Memorial Park - #TheLuckyCorner - both games first pitch is 6:35 p.m. The team is hosting the Kenosha Kingfish. The Wednesday, June 12th game will be "Teacher Appreciation Night" where area educators will be honored.
