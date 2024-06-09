Leprechauns in Town for Two this Week

June 9, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Royal Oak Leprechauns News Release







Royal Oak, MI - With an overall record of 5-8, the Royal Oak Leprechauns are just three games back behind the trio tied at first - all at 8-5 - The Kenosha Kingfish, Rockford Rivets and Traverse City Pit Spitters. The Leprechauns have been on fire on offense leading the league in hits with 129 and are second in RBIs with 88. The Leprechauns lead in walks with 90.

The Leprechauns are in town for two games this week - Tuesday and Wednesday at Memorial Park - #TheLuckyCorner - both games first pitch is 6:35 p.m. The team is hosting the Kenosha Kingfish. The Wednesday, June 12th game will be "Teacher Appreciation Night" where area educators will be honored.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.