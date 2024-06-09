Kingfish Walk-Off Rival Rivets 8-7

KENOSHA, WI - Kenosha took their first win against the rival Rockford Rivets in dramatic fashion.

Things were not looking good for Kenosha. Down one in the 8th Kenosha had runners on second and third with only one out. The fish would strike out twice to end the frame still chasing one.

Colin Hawkins put down the Rivets 1-2-3 in the top of the ninth, leading opening the door for a Kingfish comeback.

Connor Meidroth doubled to start the Kingfish 9th. A batter latter Swiderski doubled to bring in Meidroth and tie the the game at 7.

Swiderski would advance to third before Christopher Schuchart hit a sharp ball to left field that was dropped by left fielder Ryan Bakes, allowing Swiderski to score the winning run.

Kenosha will look to sweep Rockford tomorrow night at 6:05 p.m. Follow @Kenosha_Kingfish on X or watch the game on ESPN+ for updates.

