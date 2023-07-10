Rox Fall Short in Final Game of the Road Trip, Return Home Tuesday
July 10, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release
WILLMAR, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (26-15) dropped game one of a two-game series against the Willmar Stingers (28-11) with a 16-2 final score, Monday, July 10th. The Rox sit in first place in the Great Plains West division during the second half.
The starting pitcher for St. Cloud was Gavin Jacobsen. Jacobsen had 2.0 innings pitched for St. Cloud in his 1ststart and has 5.0 innings of work with six strikeouts so far this season.
Michael McNamara got the Rox started early with a two-run home run in the first inning, his first for St. Cloud. McNamara has three extra-base hits and four RBI in six games this season. John Nett walked once and scored twice. Jackson Hauge drew two walks, raising his season total to 27 walks.
Brandon Jaenke worked through 0.1 innings for St. Cloud. Owen Marsh made another multi-inning performance with 2.2 innings pitched, striking out three batters. Ryan Chmielewski had 3.0 innings pitched in game one, striking out a batter. Chmielewski has 23.1 innings pitched this season for St. Cloud.
Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the game is Michael McNamara!
Th e Rox return home on July 11thfor a 6:35 first pitch against the Willmar Stingers! It will be "Twosday" at the ballpark, "Two for One Miller Lite", presented by Miller Lite! For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information and everything Rox please visit www.stcloudrox.com.
