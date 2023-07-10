Rafters Smother the Mallards, Grab Second Straight Victory

July 10, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release









Wisconsin Rapids Rafters first baseman Jack Gurevitch

(Wisconsin Rapids Rafters) Wisconsin Rapids Rafters first baseman Jack Gurevitch(Wisconsin Rapids Rafters)

Wisconsin Rapids, WI - It was another big offensive performance from the Rats as they slashed the Mallards by a score of 10-5. Although they had a big lead, they were out hit 10-8

The Rats had 2 big innings in this game and the first one came in the bottom of the 3rd. Jorge De Goti led off with a walk and then Levi Jensen bunted a perfectly positioned ball into the right infield. An error from the Madison 1st Basemen allowed Jensen to get on 1st. With 2 outs, Bobo saw a 2-1 pitch and crushed a ball into right field for a 3 run shot. He now leads the team in homers with 6 and acquired his first home run at Witter Field all season. The Rats jumped in front 3-0.

The Mallards cracked the scoreboard in the top of the 6th as the Rafters allowed 2 errors and gave up a hit. With the bases loaded and 2 outs, a throw from Jensen went through the glove of Gurevitch which gave the green light for Owen Jackson to get home. Madison cut this to a 2 run ballgame, but then the Rats had their biggest inning yet.

The bottom half of the 6th kicked off and Bobo continued his big day with a lead off single into right. Gurevitch was hit by a pitch and then the runners advanced on a passed ball. Coastal Carolina outfielder, Anthony Galason, lined a ball into left field to bring Bobo and Gurevitch home. Wisconsin Rapids were just getting going as De Goti then saw a passed ball to send home a racing Galason. The Rafters kept on rolling as Jensen and Johnson both walked. The Long Beach native, David Rivera, cracked a 3 run home run into left center field to add to the Rafters lead once more. It was his first home run of the season and was a 7 run inning as the Rafters went up 10-1 just like that.

Madison kept fighting back with a run in the top of the 7th as Sprock singled to left field and Sudyka scored. The Mallards cut into the deficit once more in the next inning as Isiah Jackson walked and Jackson Tucker hit a ground out RBI to the shortstop to bring Tucker in for another run. Madison made it interesting in the top of the 9th as they grabbed a hit, an error from Gurevitch, and a walk to load the bases with no outs. Owen Jackson then hit a ground ball to second, but a run scored. A fly out from Fisher to left field sent another run home as Madison scored their final run of the night.

Wisconsin Rapids has combined for 26 runs and 26 hits in their past 2. They are currently on a 2 game win streak and have improved to 3-4 overall in the Great Lakes West division second half. The pitching has improved, but the bats have started to get hot. The Rafters have been capitalizing off of those hits and they have scored their past 2 opponents by 16. They will visit the Duck Pond tomorrow night for the second game against the Mallards. First pitch is scheduled at 6:05.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.