Rockers Suffer Loss to Wausau in Seven-Inning Rainout

July 10, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers pitcher Micah Berens

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers pitcher Micah Berens(Green Bay Rockers)

Wausau, Wis. - The Rockers lost Monday night's game to the Wausau Woodchucks 18-7. The game was rained out in the bottom of the seventh inning due to severe weather that passed through the area.

Before the delay ended this game, the Rockers had scored seven consecutive runs dating back to the fifth inning. The team combined for 10 hits on the night.

Starting on the mound for the Rockers was Bryce Crabb (Northwestern-Saint Paul). His outing would come to an end after an inning and two-thirds on the hill, where he yielded five earned runs.

The Woochucks scored 18 unanswered runs to begin this game. Wausau shortstop Jesse Donohoe (Georgia State) hit two home runs in the first two innings before second baseman Brennan Holt (Oklahoma State) and left fielder Mark Shallenberger (Evansville) had home runs of their own.

Jake Liberta (Hawaii-Hilo), Ty McInnes (LIU-Brooklyn), and Micah Berens (Incarnate Word) would be the relief arms to appear in the game for the Rockers. Liberta and McInnes would give up a combined 13 earned runs.

The Rockers began a rally in the fifth inning where they put up four runs. After first baseman Jack Holman (UCLA) scored the team's first run of the game, second Baseman Cooper Kelly (Kansas) and center fielder Kendal Ewell (Kentucky) hit back-to-back doubles that drove in three combined runs.

Green Bay would get three more runs an inning later. Left fielder Cuyler Zukowski (Creighton) hit a two-RBI triple to right-center field before scoring the seventh run of the game. Green Bay trailed 18-7 through six innings.

Berens would be a silver lining to Green Bay's bullpen efforts Monday night. He pitched three scoreless innings with a strikeout before the game entered a weather delay. The weather delay lasted just under one hour before the game was eventually called off.

With the loss, the Rockers are now 3-4 in the second half and are currently tied for fourth place in the Great Lakes West.

Up next for the Rockers is the team's final regular season game against the Woodchucks this season. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.