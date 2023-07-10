Madison Mallards to Discount Tickets $0.25 for Every Pete Alonso Home Run in the MLB Home Run Derby

The Madison Mallards are excited to announce that all grandstand tickets for the Mallards home game on Sunday, July 16th will be discounted $0.25 for every home run Pete Alonso hits in Monday night's MLB Home Run Derby as part of a 24-hour flash sale.

Alonso, who played with the Mallards in 2014, will be chasing his third Home Run Derby championship on Monday night. Alonso won the Home Run Derby in 2019 and 2021 with 57 and 74 home runs, respectively. Across all three of his Derby appearances, Alonso has averaged 58 home runs, which would save Mallards fans $14.50 per ticket.

Alonso only needs 25 home runs to completely cover the cost of Section 608 tickets at the Duck Pond, which are regularly priced at $6.08 per ticket.

Stay tuned to the Mallards social media accounts for Alonso's final home run total to see how much money he saves Mallards fans for Sunday's game. First pitch on Sunday, July 16th is scheduled for 12:35pm as the Mallards take on the Traverse City Pit Spitters.

Tickets for the remainder of the Mallards season are available online. For more information on the Madison Mallards and single game tickets, call 608-246-4277, visit mallardsbaseball.com or email info@mallardsbaseball.com.

