Express Drop 3rd in a Row to Bucks
July 10, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Eau Claire Express News Release
Eau Claire, WI - On a night that looked as if it might rain, the Express could have used some late-inning relief from Mother Nature, as they lost to the Bucks 9-16.
Waterloo was in the driver's seat through the first 5 innings, taking an early 4-0 lead on Eau Claire. Things started to click for the Express in the bottom of the 6th inning, though, as they scored a quick 5 runs, seemingly out of nowhere.
Reed Latimer (UAB) sparked the fire with an RBI single in this inning, bringing home baserunner Cort MacDonald (Stanford). Then, with bases loaded, Cole Conn (UIC) stepped up to the plate. The catcher Conn blasted a towering triple in the gap between the center and right fielders. This cleared the bases and tied the two teams at 4. Ryan Nagelbach (UIC) made it 5 with a single of his own, which scored Conn from 3rd.
The Express kept the scoring going in the following inning on a 2-RBI Dylan O'Connell (Central Arizona) double. Two more Men in Orange came across home this inning on separate Sac Flies.
As the thunder rumbled off in the distance, it looked like the Express had things all wrapped up, owning a 9-7 lead heading into the 9th. The weather that looked as though it may end the game early never came though.
Instead, the thunder was felt off the bats of the visiting Waterloo Bucks, as they poured on an astounding 9 runs in the top of the 9th inning. This deficit was too much for Eau Claire to overcome, as they failed to put a dent in the now blowout game, losing 9-16.
The Express will get another shot at the Bucks tomorrow in a game at Carson Park. First Pitch will come at 6:35 pm CT, and the there will be a free T-shirt giveaway, presented by Tiki Time. Come out to the park to see these two great teams in action for one final contest of the series!
