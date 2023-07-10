Wausau Rocks Green Bay, Scores Most Runs of Season
July 10, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wausau Woodchucks News Release
WAUSAU, Wis. - The Rockers got their world rocked Monday night as Wausau produced 21 hits - 10 of which being for extra bases - en route to an 18-7 win. The game would be called in the seventh due to rain.
The bats came to life for Wausau (3-3/23-18) as they would start the game off strong with five runs in the first two innings. Jesse Donohoe (Georgia State) would be the cause of four, hitting a couple two-run home runs.
Green Bay (3-4/24-19) would not be able to stop the Woodchucks as they would score eight more in the third. Brennan Holt (Oklahoma State) would hit a three-run home run, his first of the season and would be shortly followed by Mark Shallenberger (Evansville) hitting a two-RBI double where he would be thrown out at home.
Shallenberger would redeem himself though, as he hit his third home run of the season in the fourth, making the score 16-0 at the time.
The Rockers would score a combined seven in the fifth and sixth - which was enough to make the game somewhat interesting - but wouldn't be nearly enough.
Another important thing to note is that Colin Brueggemann (Oklahoma State) now is on a 15-game hit streak, as he extended it with his first inning single.
Key Moments:
Every Woodchuck in the initial batting order reached base at least twice. This happened after Christian Mitchelle's (Central Michigan) single in the sixth.
Dalton Pearson (Georgia State) had his 14th multi-hit game of the season as well as his sixth with two-plus extra base hits. He was 2/3 in five at-bats with a triple, a double, two walks and four runs.
Donohoe surpassed 40 hits on the season with his three Monday, joining Pearson as the only two Woodchucks to surpass that mark this season. He finished the game 3/4 with the previously mentioned home runs, a double, four RBIs, a walk and four runs.
Brent Widder (Evansville) hit two of the 10 team extra base hits for his third and fourth doubles on the season.
Up Next:
Wausau will remain home Tuesday to face the Green Bay Rockers again with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch July 11. Tomorrow will be bang for your buck night.
For tickets or more information visit www.woodchucks.com or call 715-845-5055.
