Growlers Surge for 10 Runs in the 9th, Win 17-4 over Battle Jacks

Battle Creek, MI - The Kalamazoo Growlers (25-16) take care of business against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (15-27), 17-4, to both take first place in the second half playoff race and win their fourth game straight.

Through the first six innings of the game, round seven of the I-94 rivalry game was a contested battle. In the bottom of the 2nd inning, Kyle Ratliff (SIUE) drove in Blake Salamon (Northwood University) on a sacrifice fly to give the Battle Jacks an early lead. After that, Brock Daniels stole home in exciting fashion to put Battle Creek ahead, 2-0. Although Kalamazoo responded with a run in both the 3rd and 4th innings to tie the game, Luke Cheng (Illinois State) had the answer. Cheng scorched a two-RBI double, scoring both Jt Sokolove (Illinois State) and Riley Silva (Nebraska). The Jacks, clad in their camouflage alternates, would take a 4-2 lead into the 6th inning.

Everything went downhill for Battle Creek in the 6th inning when the Growlers scorched a home run to right field to get within a single run. In the 7th inning, Kalamazoo took the lead for the first time behind a clutch hit by Myles Beale (Northwood University), who now has two straight starts in which he drove in the go-ahead runs against Battle Creek. The Growlers then benefited off of a total of 14 walks in the game, to put up 10 insurance runs in the 9th to clinch the victory, 17-4.

With this loss, the Battle Jacks fall into 4th place in the Great Lakes East 2nd half standings with a 5-3 record. The Blue and White are now 2-5 against their I-94 rivals. With their being only 12 games per season, the Battle Jacks must win out against Kalamazoo to win the I-94 Rivalry Cup. Battle Creek will aim to bounce back against Kalamazoo on Tuesday.

