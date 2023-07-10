Growlers Surge for 10 Runs in the 9th, Win 17-4 over Battle Jacks
July 10, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Battle Creek Battle Jacks News Release
Battle Creek, MI - The Kalamazoo Growlers (25-16) take care of business against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (15-27), 17-4, to both take first place in the second half playoff race and win their fourth game straight.
Through the first six innings of the game, round seven of the I-94 rivalry game was a contested battle. In the bottom of the 2nd inning, Kyle Ratliff (SIUE) drove in Blake Salamon (Northwood University) on a sacrifice fly to give the Battle Jacks an early lead. After that, Brock Daniels stole home in exciting fashion to put Battle Creek ahead, 2-0. Although Kalamazoo responded with a run in both the 3rd and 4th innings to tie the game, Luke Cheng (Illinois State) had the answer. Cheng scorched a two-RBI double, scoring both Jt Sokolove (Illinois State) and Riley Silva (Nebraska). The Jacks, clad in their camouflage alternates, would take a 4-2 lead into the 6th inning.
Everything went downhill for Battle Creek in the 6th inning when the Growlers scorched a home run to right field to get within a single run. In the 7th inning, Kalamazoo took the lead for the first time behind a clutch hit by Myles Beale (Northwood University), who now has two straight starts in which he drove in the go-ahead runs against Battle Creek. The Growlers then benefited off of a total of 14 walks in the game, to put up 10 insurance runs in the 9th to clinch the victory, 17-4.
With this loss, the Battle Jacks fall into 4th place in the Great Lakes East 2nd half standings with a 5-3 record. The Blue and White are now 2-5 against their I-94 rivals. With their being only 12 games per season, the Battle Jacks must win out against Kalamazoo to win the I-94 Rivalry Cup. Battle Creek will aim to bounce back against Kalamazoo on Tuesday.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 10, 2023
- Dogs Mash Tots - Mankato MoonDogs
- Stingers Pour on Runs in Bunches for Statement 16-2 Win over Rox - Willmar Stingers
- Rafters Smother the Mallards, Grab Second Straight Victory - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Rockers Suffer Loss to Wausau in Seven-Inning Rainout - Green Bay Rockers
- Rox Fall Short in Final Game of the Road Trip, Return Home Tuesday - St. Cloud Rox
- Express Drop 3rd in a Row to Bucks - Eau Claire Express
- Wausau Rocks Green Bay, Scores Most Runs of Season - Wausau Woodchucks
- Shaky Debuts Plague Madison, Drop Game One at Wisconsin Rapids - Madison Mallards
- Miller Drives in Four as Spitters Take Game One - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Growlers Surge for 10 Runs in the 9th, Win 17-4 over Battle Jacks - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Rockford Rivets Win over Lakeshore Chinooks at Home - Rockford Rivets
- Pit Spitters Topple Kingfish 5-2 - Kenosha Kingfish
- Madison Mallards to Discount Tickets $0.25 for Every Pete Alonso Home Run in the MLB Home Run Derby - Madison Mallards
- Former Honker Carico Drafted in Fifth Round - Rochester Honkers
- Rockers Travel to Athletic Park to Begin Final Road Series with Woodchucks - Green Bay Rockers
- Express Can't Get the Win in Waterloo - Eau Claire Express
- Former Honker Horvath Drafted in Second Round - Rochester Honkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Battle Creek Battle Jacks Stories
- Growlers Surge for 10 Runs in the 9th, Win 17-4 over Battle Jacks
- Battle Jacks Fall in Game Five of the Series to Jackrabbits 9-6, Concede a 5 Run Lead
- Battle Jacks Shut Out Jackrabbits 8-0, Win Their Fourth Game Straight
- Battle Jacks Score 4 Runs in the 5th to Beat Jackrabbits 5-3, Win 3 Straight for First Time this Season
- Battle Jacks Sweep Jackrabbits on the Road 12-6 and 2-0, Davis Throws First Complete Game of Battle Creek's Season