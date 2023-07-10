Rockford Rivets Win over Lakeshore Chinooks at Home

The Rockford Rivets played against the Lakeshore Chinooks and were off to a slow start but turned it around and came out with a win.

At the end of the third inning, the Rivets were down 0-2. They were able to score a run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Jack Scheri was up to bat while Matthew Mebane was on second base. Mebane was able to steal third from a ball and then score as well to put the Rivets on the board.

The Rivets had an exciting bottom of the sixth inning that allowed them to score three runs. Matthew Mebane hit a double to right field allowing Conner Allen to score after being on second. Jack Scheri hit a single to left field and brought Mebane home for the second time during the game. Dustin Allen then hit a single to right field bringing home Tony Lindwedel for the third and final run of the inning.

The Rivets won with a final score of 3-4 and stay undefeated at home.

