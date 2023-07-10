Former Honker Horvath Drafted in Second Round

Former Rochester Honker, Mac Horvath was drafted on night one of the 2023 MLB Draft. Horvath was selected in the second round, 53rd overall by the Baltimore Orioles. Horvath played for the Honkers in 2021, following his freshman year at the University of North Carolina.

Born in Austin, MN, Horvath grew up in Rochester and played three years at Century High School. He played his senior year in Florida, before going to UNC. He then played 35 games for the Honkers in the summer of 2021. Horvath hit .287 with 4 home runs and 25 RBI. He was a Northwoods League All Star that season.

In his Junior season at North Carolina, Horvath hit .305 with 24 home runs and 66 RBI. He was invited to the MLB Draft Combine in June. Sunday night was the second consecutive year a Honker was selected in the second round of the Draft. Last July, Robert Moore (University of Arkansas and 2020 Honker) was taken 72nd overall by the Milwaukee Brewers.

