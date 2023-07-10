Rockers Travel to Athletic Park to Begin Final Road Series with Woodchucks

July 10, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers' battery discuss strategy

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers' battery discuss strategy(Green Bay Rockers)

Wausau, Wis. - The Rockers are set to travel to Athletic Park for the third time since Thursday night. First pitch in Monday night's game will be at 6:05 p.m.

Green Bay and Wausau have been very evenly matched throughout the 2023 Northwoods League season. In eight matchups against each other, both sides have won four games and will look to break this tie Monday night.

In Sunday's game, the Rockers won a thriller against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 10-9. After five lead changes throughout the course of the game, Green Bay would walk off the contest thanks to Jayson Jones (Arkansas), who hit his third home run of the season to give the Rockers the win. Cooper Kelly (Kansas) also had a home run in the contest.

With the win, Green Bay is now 3-3 to start out the second half of the season. They trail the Madison Mallards who are currently in first place with a 4-1 record. Wausau sits half a game back of the Rockers with a 2-3 second-half record.

On the hill for the Rockers in Monday night's game will be Bryce Crabb (Northwestern-Saint Paul). The second-year Rocker will be making his fourth appearance of the season with the team. He'll look to improve upon his current 7.94 ERA.

Jones is one of the bats on fire for the Rockers entering this matchup. He currently has a six-game hit streak after yesterday's game and just improved his average to .275.

After Monday night's contest, the Rockers will return to Athletic Park for the final time this season. Then, the team will head to Wisconsin Rapids for a doubleheader with the Rafters.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.