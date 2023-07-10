Express Can't Get the Win in Waterloo

July 10, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Eau Claire Express News Release







Waterloo, IA - The Express were once again in Waterloo for a Sunday afternoon contest, yet could not escape with a win, losing 3-4.

Freddy Rodriguez (Cal Poly) started on the mound for Eau Claire and had a good outing, posting 6 innings with 1 unearned run, and 6 Ks. Eau Claire's pitching staff only gave up 1 earned run on the day through 9 innings. However, 3 unearned runs were what helped deliver the Bucks the victory on the day.

Eau Claire could not get much going at the plate to start the game. They were blanked by the Bucks through 7, and their first runs didn't come until the top of the 8th inning. Ryan Nagelbach (UIC) took charge and hit his 7th home run of the year to add a couple to the board. Later in that same inning, Camden Ross (WKU) hit a double to score baserunner Colen Conn (UIC).

Those 3 runs would be all the Express could muster as the Bucks came to play in the bottom of the 9th. Waterloo scored 3 runs of their own, eventually driving in the winning run on a walk-off single.

The Express will get another chance at the Bucks this Monday at home. The game will be held at Carson Park with first pitch coming at 6:35 pm CT. Be one of the first 200 people through the gate, and receive a free Blaze Orange Beanie, courtesy of Fleet Farm. We hope to see you there!

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.