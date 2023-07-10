Miller Drives in Four as Spitters Take Game One

July 10, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters win game one of the series against the Kenosha Kingfish, 5-2. The Pit Spitters record improves to 27-15, and 5-2 in the second half. The Kingfish drop to a 18-23 overall record and 1-7 in the second half.

The Pit Spitters struck first in the bottom of the first inning with a single to center field by Jack Crighton, setting the stage for a quick offensive opportunity. Glenn Miller came through instantly, and singled to left field, driving in Crighton to give the Pit Spitters an early 1-0 lead. Dom Listi tied up the game for the Kingfish in the top of the third inning, as he crushed his first home run of the season to deep center, to make it 1-1. The Kingfish hits continued with Giovany Lorenzo and Adam Pottinger hit back-to-back singles to start the top of the fourth inning. Brandon Nigh then gave the Kingfish their first lead of the game with a single to right field bringing around Lorenzo to make it 2-1. The Pit Spitters responded in the bottom of the fourth, when Colin Summerhill hit a lead off triple. Camden Traficante followed with another single, bringing in Summerhill to even the game up at 2-2. Left fielder Andrew Mannelly kicked off the bottom of the seventh with a walk. Crighton and Parker Brosius then gathered back-to-back walks to load the bases with no one out. Miller came through again hitting a bases clearing double to the left field wall, giving the Pit Spitters a 5-2 lead, the final score.

The Pit Spitters improve to 27-15 on the season and 5-2 in the second half, while the Kingfish drop to a 18-23 overall record and 1-7 in the second half. Pit Spitters starting pitcher, Nico Saldias threw six innings, giving up two runs on six hits, walking four and striking out a pair. Anthony Ramirez, threw two scoreless innings of relief, striking out one and was credited with the win. Aaron Forrest came in and threw a scoreless inning striking out one and earning the save.

Up next

The Pit Spitters stay at Turtle Creek Stadium, as they face the Kenosha Kingfish for game two of the series. Tomorrow is Barks and Brews Night presented by Cheyboygan Brewing Company, which means craft beers are half-off and dogs are welcome! First pitch is 7:05 PM. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.