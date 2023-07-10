Former Honker Carico Drafted in Fifth Round

Former Honker Michael Carico was selected in the fifth round of the MLB Draft on Monday afternoon. The Davidson University Catcher was taken 149th overall by the Chicago Cubs. Carico joined the Honkers after his breakout Sophomore year at Davidson, where he hit .407 as a Wildcat. He also hit 21 home runs, 21 doubles, and knocked in 57 RBI.

As a Honker in 2022, Carico appeared in 24 games. He hit .263 with three home runs and 21 RBI. One of those three home runs was a walk off grand slam against Saint Cloud. Carico returned to Davidson for his junior year in 2023. This past spring he batted .350 with seven home runs and 18 RBI.

Carico joins a Cubs organization that has former Honker (2015), Miles Mastrobouni playing second base for Chicago.

