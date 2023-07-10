Stingers Pour on Runs in Bunches for Statement 16-2 Win over Rox

July 10, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release







WILLMAR, MN. - Opening a series with the division-leading St. Cloud Rox on Monday, the Willmar Stingers offense clicked on all cylinders leading to a 16-2 victory to open a home-and-home series.

That high run total didn't initially appear it would come from the Stingers however as it was the Rox who jumped in front in the first with a two-run homer from Mike McNamara.

Willmar worked quickly to match that total in the bottom half with a fielder's choice coupled with an RBI single from Aidan Byrne made it a clean slate.

That wouldn't last long as the Stingers scored runs in each of the next five innings.

MinnWest Technology Campus Player of the Game Andrew Sjoka played a big role in the Stingers four-run second inning with a bases clearing double.

The Stingers added four more an inning later with a fielder's choice off the bat of Sjoka accounted for his fourth RBI on the night.

An RBI triple off the bat of Byrne kick started a two-run fourth inning where he would eventually circle around to score off an error.

In the fifth, it was Kyle Payne's turn to provide the run support as he knocked in his first hit since returning from injury to score another and make it a 13-2 Stingers lead.

After Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Sam Malec threw consecutive five-pitch innings, the Stingers would add three more onto their growing lead in the sixth with a wild pitch and two sac flies providing the damage.

Malec would stay in for the remainder of the game, pitching five and a third innings of work where he would allow just two hits and struck out three to relieve starter Luke Schafer and close a huge victory for the Stingers.

The Stingers have now won their last two games and will close their series with the Rox tomorrow as they travel to St. Cloud.

For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.

The 2023 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.