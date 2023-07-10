Dogs Mash Tots

The MoonDogs looked to smash some Tots and get back in the win column.

Caleb Strack would take the mound for the MoonDogs in what would look to be a return to form. Strack would make quick work of the lineup getting four K's in the first 3 innings.

The MoonDogs would get things going in the third inning with two outs. Dustin Crenshaw would get on with a single before Kip Fougerousse walked his way to first. Max Williams would see the same fate taking the long walk down to first. Brendan Hord would continue to build his team lead in RBI's as he clears the bases with a double deep into center field. Arial Armas would join in on the fun with a single that would send Hord home giving the MoonDogs a four-run lead.

The MoonDogs would not let up the gas during the fourth inning as they would continue to put runs on the board this time curtesy of Crenshaw and Fougerousse.

Ty Rumsey would look get involved with his first hit of the game and last one on the team to reach base with his RBI single stretching the lead to seven.

The MoonDogs and Hot Tots would trade a scoreless inning for the first time since the second.

The Hot Tots would take this as a chance to get back into with a three-run inning cutting the lead to four.

Directly after the half-ended lighting started to show up and the game would be put into a one-hour weather delay. The MoonDogs would come back after and go scoreless in the half up by four.

The break seemed to be all the Hot Tots needed to get things going as directly after the Dogs would go down, they would respond with four tying the game. The MoonDogs would push back getting one run after a Fougerousse single sends his college teammate Rumsey in for what would end up being the only run needed to secure the victory.

The MoonDogs and Hot Tots look to finish up this series tomorrow at ISG Field with a first pitch of 6:35 P.M.

