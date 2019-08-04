Rox Blank Honkers, Sweep Rochester at the Rock Pile

St. Cloud, MN - St. Cloud (41-23) tallied 17 hits in an 8-0 win over Rochester in the series finale. Nick DeSalvo (LIU-Brooklyn) pitched seven scoreless innings and earned the win in his first start of the summer. The Rox magic number to clinch a playoff berth and the second half of the Great Plains West Division is three games.

Hance Smith (California-Berkeley) got the scoring started in the first inning, blasting a leadoff home run to center field. Jack Kelly (Minnesota) later doubled to center field and scored Garett Delano (Brown) to put the Rox ahead 2-0.

St. Cloud extended their lead to 4-0 in the fourth inning as Ulises Caballero (California Baptist) and Luke Ira (South Dakota State) both claimed RBI singles.

Gus Steiger (South Dakota State) and Ira had RBI singles in the sixth inning while Smith had a sac-fly RBI. The Rox went ahead 8-0 in the seventh inning after Ben Carew (Kent State) singled and scored Delano. Carew finished 4-4 at the plate, one hit shy of tying the Rox single-game record for hits.

Following the stellar start from DeSalvo, Justin Wick (Creighton) hurled the final two innings and struck out four batters.

The Rox now open a two-game road series against Mankato on Monday and Wednesday. Both games begin at 6:35 p.m. at Franklin Rogers Ballpark.

St. Cloud returns home against Rochester on Thursday, August 8th at 7:05 p.m. It's Media Madness Bobblehead Bracket Night presented by Capital One. It's also Polka Night as a band will be playing outside the ballpark at 5:45 p.m.

