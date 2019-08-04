Stingers Top Express

Willmar, MN - The Stingers take Game 2 of the series finale against Eau Claire 4-1. The Stingers will now head out on the road for a five-game road trip.

Polo Portela (Cumberland) made the start for Willmar in the series finale. He pitched five innings, allowed three hits, and one unearned run. Portela didn't walk a single batter while striking out three. Willmar began the scoring in the first. Justin King (Alabama) scored Boissiere and McKenzie on an RBI single. 2-0 Stingers. The Express cut the lead in half when a run crossed home on one hit and one Stinger' error.

The game was held scoreless for the next three innings. Casey Dykstra (Azusa Pacific) and Josh Wintroub (Augustana College) combined for 2.2 scoreless innings in relief. The Stingers ran away with the game in the seventh inning. Brandon Bohning (Northridge) brought in King from second with an RBI single. Three batters later, Ryan Johnson (Pepperdine) scored Stanke on a sacrifice fly out to center. 4-1 Stingers.

The Stingers held the Express to one run in tonight's matchup. Aldo Fernandez (New Mexico State) pitched the last 1.1 innings of baseball for Willmar. The Stingers claimed Game 2 of the final series 4-1. Willmar will head to Mayo Field in Rochester to face the Honkers for a two-game series tomorrow. First pitch 7:05pm CT!

