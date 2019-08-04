Sean Repay, Wyatt Ulrich and Larks Say Goodbye with a Win

The Bismarck Larks won their final home game of the season against the La Crosse Loggers by a final score of 11-4. If you attended today's game and would like to claim your free donut, visit the Bismarck Bearscat Bakehouse on Monday and show them your ticket. The Larks won the game and the series, closing out their final home stretch of the season on a winning note. It was truly a wonderful final send off at home for Head Coach Sean Repay as well as third year player Wyatt Ulrich.

What's Next: The Larks will now embark on the final road trip of the season. The first game will take place on August 5th against the Eau Claire Express. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

How it Happened: The Loggers got on board first in the top of the first inning on a Ryan Holgate single to left field scoring the first two runs of the game.

The Larks then evened things up in the third when Ty Hanchey ripped a single up the middle scoring Damon Lux and Wyatt Ulrich to tie the game at two.

The Loggers took the lead again in the fourth, when a throwing error by the Larks scored another run to put them up 3-2. They didn't have the lead for long though as the Larks then scored four runs in the bottom half of the inning to take the lead for good. The first two runs of the inning scored when Gabriel Yearian singled and two runners scored on a throwing error that occurred during the play. Two more Larks crossed the plate when Damon Lux hit his second home run of the season over the left field fence making the game 6-3.

The Larks tacked on one more run in the fifth after two singles in the inning allowed Jack Chernow to score making it 7-3.

The Loggers produced a run of their own in the next frame after consecutive singles scored catcher Bo Xi Hsiao.

The Larks then added two more runs in the bottom half of the sixth. Wyatt Ulrich hit his second double of the day and was quickly driven in by Ty Hanchey. Hanchey then indirectly helped the second run of the inning score when he was caught in a pickle between first and second base allowing Zack Gregory to score from third making the Larks' lead 9-4.

The Larks added their final two runs of the game in the seventh and eighth innings. Damon Lux scored for his second time of the day after a Zack Gregory sacrifice fly brought him home in the seventh. In the eighth, Clay Woeste reached on a fielder's choice, stole his 39th and 40th base before Gabriel Yearian reached on an error allowing Woeste to score the final run of the afternoon. The final score of the game was 11-4 Larks win.

Josh Gray performed well on the mound today for the Larks. He gave up just one earned run while striking out six in six innings of work.

Beyond the Boxscore: Clay Woeste stole three bases today putting his yearly total at 40, giving him a comfortable lead in the Northwoods League. Woeste is now only 10 behind the single season Northwoods League record (50). Zack Gregory walked today putting his total on the season at 63 which is atop the Northwoods League Leaders. The Larks also lead the Northwoods League as a team in runs (434) and RBI (359).

