Kingfish Squash Bombers 15-5

August 4, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kenosha Kingfish News Release





BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - The Kenosha Kingfish (15-15) pulled a little closer to a chance at taking a Northwoods League Playoff spot with a 15-5 win over the Battle Creek Bombers (9-21) on Saturday night.

Every batter in Kenosha's lineup got on base as the Kingfish took advantage of six walks and six errors.

Mike Jarvis (San Diego State) drove in two in the first inning on an error charged to Bomber third baseman Mac Graybill (Kellogg CC).

The Kingfish sent 12 batters to the plate in the second inning and scored six runs on four hits to lead 8-0.

Ethan Owens (Drury) went 2-for-2 in the frame and drove in Connor Mang (New Mexico) on a single to centerfield.

Blaine Parker (Panola College) started for Battle Creek left the game in the second with two outs. Parker struggled to throw strikes and allowed Kingfish runners to advance nine bases on five wild pitches.

Mang started off the fifth for Kenosha with a single and scored on Jack Thelen's (UW - Milwaukee) sacrifice fly to centerfield to put the Kingfish up 9-0.

Battle Creek responded with a run in the bottom of the fifth on a RBI single by Trace Peterson (Lake Erie College).

The Kingfish tacked on two more runs in the seventh after Mang led off the inning with a double. Owens followed Mang with his third hit of the night on an infield single.

Both Mang and Owens scored on a sacrifice fly to centerfield by Brendan Hueth (Saint Joseph's) that included a throwing error by Bomber centerfielder Seth Tucker (Hendrix).

The Bombers scored their second run of the night in the seventh inning on Peterson's third hit to make the score 10-2 Kenosha.

Anderson Strunk (Mott CC) started for the Kingfish and pitched 6 1/3 innings. Strunk allowed two runs on nine hits and struck out five.

Mike Jarvis (San Diego State) led off the eighth inning with his second hit of the game. Zach Nogalski (UW - Milwaukee) brought Jarvis home on a fielder's choice putting Kenosha up 12-2.

Kenosha struck again in the top of the ninth and tacked on three more runs.

Mitchell Buban (UW - Milwaukee) collected his second hit of the night to drive in Jake Cosgrove (UC - Irvine). Jarvis then doubled to bring in Buban. Jarvis scored on an error by Tucker, this time at second base, on a ball hit by Nogalski.

Jarvis went 3-for-6 and Owens finished the night 4-for-5.

Battle Creek's Kolby Johnson (Central Arkansas) drove in three runs in the top of the ninth on a bases clearing double to make the final score 15-5.

Parker took the loss for Battle Creek and Strunk picked up his first win of the season for Kenosha.

The Kingfish return to C.O. Brown Stadium for the final time this season on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. ET. Riley Wikel (MSOE) is slated to toe the rubber for Kenosha.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.