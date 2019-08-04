Bombers Drop Final Home Game of Season

August 4, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Battle Creek Bombers News Release





The Battle Creek Bombers couldn't end the regular season on a high note as they fell 6-3 to the Kenosha Kingfish Sunday afternoon.

Once again, Kenosha got out to an early advantage, this time in the second inning. An RBI single from RJ Pearson opened up the scoring for the Kingfish, and Kenosha added two more runs in the frame off of Battle Creek starting pitcher Sawyer Allen to lead 3-0. Battle Creek responded right back, though, in the home half of the inning. Run-scoring singles from Seth Tucker and Trace Peterson cut the deficit back to 3-2. The hit was the first RBI of the season for Tucker.

Kenosha starter Riley Wikel settled down in the third and fourth innings, though. The right-hander would eventually strike out three batters in his 4.2 innings of work. Kenosha reclaimed a two-run lead in the top of the fifth off Battle Creek reliever Kevin Smith. Brendan Hueth doubled to lead off the inning and a pair of groundouts moved the center fielder home. Zachary Nogalski was credited with the sacrifice groundout to restore a 4-2 Kingfish lead.

Once again, though, Battle Creek responded in the bottom of the inning. John Malcom delivered his third home run of the season over the right field wall to cut the deficit back down to 4-3. Wickel was pulled from the game in the fifth, and relief pitcher Nate Seprosky stranded the bases loaded by inducing a groundout from Seth Tucker.

Kenosha would add insurance in the top half of the eighth inning from Tucker, who moved from his shortstop position to pitch. A pair of RBI groundouts with the bases full of Kingfish and nobody out gave the Kingfish their largest lead of the game, and one that they would not relinquish.

Jacob DeLabio closed the game out for Kenosha, picking up his fourth save of the season. Battle Creek ends their season on a six-game road trip, beginning on Monday in Madison.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.