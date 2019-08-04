Booyah Split Season Series with Pit Spitters

Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah failed to get runners across on Sunday afternoon as they fell 2-0 to Traverse City to split the season series.

Pitching was the story of the day for both sides, as Chris Jefferson went seven innings, giving up just one earned run in his ninth start of the season. The New Mexico State product had his best outing of the season in the loss to the Pit Spitters. Also on the mound for Green Bay, Logan Lee went an inning, giving up one earned run and getting out of a bases loaded jam. Bobby Dorta finished off the top of the ninth for Green Bay, throwing a scoreless inning.

On the offensive side, Blaise Maris led the way for the Booyah by going 4-5 with three singles and a double. Nick Kreutzer picked up another two hits for Green Bay, both singles. Brady West had one a hit, a double in the ninth to put runners at second and third with two outs, but the Booyah couldn't scratch across any runs at the end of the day. Green Bay ended the day with 11 hits, and 13 runners left on base.

The Booyah now head to Rockford for a two-game set to finish their season series against the Rivets. Senior Victor Santana out of Shorter University takes the mound for the Booyah as they look to stay above .500 in the second half.

