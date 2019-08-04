Chinooks Swept by Woodchucks

Mequon, WI- After last night's postponement, the Lakeshore Chinooks and Wisconsin Woodchucks resumed play in the bottom of the fifth. Lakeshore would come up five runs short as they would be defeated 9-4.

In Game two Jake Schellpfeffer would take the mound for the Chinooks. Coming into today's game Schellpfeffer had only made one appearance. Back on July 26th he worked five and third innings, striking out four, but giving up five runs in a loss against Green Bay. With an 8.44 ERA and a WHIP of 1.88, Schellpfeffer would look to find some success against the last place Wisconsin Woodchucks.

The Chinooks would get on Woodchucks starter Beau Nichols early. Mike Trautwein would single to start off the inning. Griffin Doersching would follow with an infield single. Daryl Myers would ground to second base and that would score Thompson who advanced to third on wild pitch. With two outs, Trent Bauer would take his place in the batter's box. He swung at the first pitch he saw and doubled down the left field line bringing in Doersching and extending the lead to two runs.

The Woodchucks would answer right back after Alejandro Gonzalez singled in two runs. Brandon Seltzer would bloop a single of his own into left and Woodchucks would grab a one run lead in the second. Lakeshore would be turned away in order. Tony Grabowske would sub in for Schellpfeffer who worked two innings, struck out one, and gave up three runs.

The Woodchucks would jump on Grabowske early in the third. A double and single would bring in tow more runs for the Woodchucks. Grabowske would walk the bases loaded and walk another to bring in the third run of the inning. Grabowske would be pulled after the walk. Jonah Nosek would go to work with the bases loaded. He would only throw two pitches and get the Woodchuck batter to lineout to left.

Both teams would put runners on in the fourth, but they would not be able to bring the runners around. The game would move to the fifth with the Woodchucks leading 6-2. A single by Kyle Simmons would get the op of the fifth started for the Woodchucks. The Woodchucks would not extend their lead. The Chinooks would put two runners on with two outs, but Myers would strike out swinging to move the game to the sixth.

Both teams would be retied in the bottom of the sixth ad that would be the third consecutive inning with no runs being scored. Peyton Henry would come on in the seventh and continue to work relief. He would walk two with one out and the Woodchuck would threaten for the first time since the third inning. A single would be hit to right and it would get by the center fielder and rightfielder. Two runs would come around to score and Gonzalez would be thrown out at home trying to score an inside the park homerun. Moving to the bottom of the seventh, the Chinooks trailed 8-2.

Trautwein would double to open the seventh. After a ground out Doersching would fly out to deep center to bring in Trautwein. Myers would walk to keep the game alive. Trent Bauer would ground out to the pitcher and the Woodchucks would sweep the Chinooks at Kapco Park. Final score for the second game was 8-3.

Per Northwoods League rules, when you have a doubleheader that was not schedule the second game is only played for seven innings.

The league leading Traverse City Pit Spitters come to town this Monday. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

