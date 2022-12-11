Ronning Scores Overtime Winner, Wild Beat IceHogs 3-2

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Iowa Wild and Rockford IceHogs had required overtime to resolve their previous two games, and Saturday's contest turned out to be no different. Iowa mounted a third period comeback for the third time in as many visits to Rockford, and Ty Ronning scored in overtime to help the Wild sweep the weekend set against the IceHogs.

Rockford took a 1-0 lead at 5:11 of the first period when D.J. Busdeker found Michal Teply through the slot, who beat Zane McIntyre (27 saves) on the glove side.

Buddy Robinson nearly gave the IceHogs a 2-0 lead with under nine minutes to play in the first, but his follow-up chance off the rebound of a Teply shot hit the post and stayed out.

After 20 minutes of play, the IceHogs led 1-0 and held an 8-4 shot advantage over the Wild.

Iowa and Rockford played a scoreless second period in which the Wild successfully killed off three penalties. The Wild added six shots for a two-period total of 10, while the IceHogs totaled 20 shots through 40 minutes.

Steven Fogarty scored the equalizer 31 seconds into the third period. Marco Rossi tucked the puck from behind the net to Fogarty on the right post, who pulled it to his backhand and shoveled it past Dylan Wells (21 saves) to knot the game at 1-1.

The IceHogs regained their lead at 9:39 of the third period on the power play. A point shot from Adam Clendening kicked directly to the stick of Cole Guttman, who gave Rockford the 2-1 advantage.

Kevin Conley and the Wild power play broke through to tie the game with 6:03 remaining in regulation. Following a net-front scramble, Conley slipped the puck past Wells at the right post, evening the score at 2-2. Mike O'Leary and Simon Johansson were credited with assists on the play.

Ronning scored the game-winning goal at 1:47 of overtime after he forced a turnover in the neutral zone. Weeks saved Ronning's initial wrister from the left circle, but Ronning poked his own rebound over Weeks and into the back of the net to seal the 3-2 victory for the Wild.

The IceHogs outshot the Wild 29-24. Iowa went 1-for-7 on the power play while Rockford was 1-for-6 with the man advantage.

Iowa returns to Wells Fargo Arena for a rematch with Rockford on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 7:00 p.m.

