San Diego Gulls Recall Goaltender Daniel Mannella from Tulsa
December 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled goaltender Daniel Mannella from the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.
Mannella, 27 (8/24/95), posted a 2-5-1 record with a 3.98 goals against average (GAA) and .870 save percentage (SV%) in eight games with Tulsa this season. In 59 career ECHL games with the Oilers, the Woodbridge, Ontario native registered a 31-21-5 record with a 2.78 GAA and .902 SV%. He spent the majority of the 2021-22 season with Tulsa, posting a 29-16-4 record with two shutouts to lead all ECHL goaltenders in wins and registered a 2.60 GAA and .907 SV% to lead Tulsa. Mannella earned both ECHL Goaltender of the Week and ECHL Goaltender of the Month honors in January 2022. In addition, he went 3-4-0 with a 3.39 GAA and a .901 SV% in seven ECHL postseason contests.
The 6-1, 187-pound goaltender has appeared in three career AHL games with the Chicago Wolves, posting a 2-0-0 record with one shutout, a 1.19 goals-against average (GAA) and .955 SV%. He made 23 saves on 23 shots to earn his first career AHL shutout on Jan. 12 against Grand Rapids and played in his first career AHL game on Jan. 8 against Iowa.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 11, 2022
- San Diego Gulls Recall Goaltender Daniel Mannella from Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Capitals Recall Johansen and McIlrath from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Monsters, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bears Recall Defender Martin Has from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Silver Knights Triumph Over Eagles, 3-2, And Sweep Three-Game Road Trip - Henderson Silver Knights
- Henderson Spoils Teddy Bear Toss with 3-2 Win over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Teply Makes It Rain Bears; Pesky Wild Slip by Hogs in OT - Rockford IceHogs
- Ontario Wins in OT - Ontario Reign
- Roadrunners Send Third-Straight Game To Overtime In Series Finale With Ontario - Tucson Roadrunners
- Win Streak Snapped as Canucks Fall 2-1 to Manitoba - Abbotsford Canucks
- Manitoba Moose Get by Abbotsford Canucks - Manitoba Moose
- Ronning Scores Overtime Winner, Wild Beat IceHogs 3-2 - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.