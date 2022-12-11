Andreoff scores twice, Raty records career-high three points

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Andy Andreoff scored twice and Aatu Raty posted a career-high three points to lift the Bridgeport Islanders (14-6-4-0), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, to a 5-2 win against the Providence Bruins (15-4-3-2) at Amica Mutual Pavilion on Sunday.

Raty had one goal and two assists to lead all players, while William Dufour (one goal, one assist), Otto Koivula (one goal, one assist) and Chris Terry (two assists) each earned a multi-point performance. Cory Schneider (10-2-1) made 40 saves, setting a season high for the second straight appearance.

Bridgeport remained dominant on special teams, finishing the contest 2-for-4 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the kill in a penalty-riddled affair that contained 63 total penalty minutes. Kyle MacLean logged a career-high 29 penalty minutes alone.

The Islanders scored first for the third time this weekend when Raty buried his fifth goal of the season just 5:14 in. Paul LaDue's shot from above the right circle was blocked to the left side, where Dufour guided a diagonal pass to Raty in the deep slot. Raty's quick release found its way past goaltender Keith Kinkaid, who ended the afternoon with 30 saves.

Providence answered with back-to-back goals 2:48 apart to tie the game and take the lead. Oskar Steen beat Schneider from the right side for his fifth of the season at 10:21 before Georgii Merkulov scored his fourth goal against Bridgeport, and fifth overall, at 13:09. Schneider misplayed the puck behind his own net, allowing Vinni Lettieri to center for Merkulov's slam dunk.

It was all Islanders from there. Bridgeport scored four unanswered goals for the 5-2 final, including two on the power play from Koivula and Dufour. Koivula's sixth goal of the season came at the 15:32 mark when Raty's wrist shot sprayed off the back glass, angled back to the crease, and was forced home by Koivula in tight.

Dufour's eventual game-winner was a heavy slap shot from the left circle at 18:31 of the first period, set up with a rink-wide feed from Raty. Koivula registered the secondary helper. Five of Dufour's nine goals this season have come against the Bruins including both his game-winners.

Andreoff's team-leading 12th and 13th goals of the season came back-to-back in the second and third periods, respectively. Terry and Vincent Sevigny worked together to find Andreoff cutting in from the back door to make it 4-2 at 13:39 of the second.

Despite leading by two goals entering the third period, the Islanders found themselves in a jam with a five-on-three disadvantage for two full minutes. MacLean was assessed a five-minute fighting major along with an instigating minor and 10-minute misconduct late in the second, and Andreoff received a cross-checking minor after the horn.

Bridgeport's kill was up to the task and got the club back to full strength with the 4-2 lead still intact.

Terry and Andreoff teamed up for a second time at 11:20 of the third, polishing off a two-on-rush across the Bruins' line and straight at Kinkaid.

Bridgeport snapped its three-game losing streak and improved to 4-3-0-0 against the Bruins this season. The Islanders are 3-1-0-0 at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

Next Time Out: The Islanders return to Total Mortgage Arena on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. matchup against the Springfield Thunderbirds. Fans can watch all of the action online via AHLTV.

