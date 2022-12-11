Bears Recall Defender Martin Has from South Carolina

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Martin Has from the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Has, 21, has appeared in 12 games with the Stingrays this season, posting three points (1g, 2a). He scored in his professional debut on Oct. 29 at Greenville.

The 6'4", 210-pound defender appeared in 57 games last season for the Shawinigan Cataractes of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, scoring 20 points (8g, 12a). He also collected an additional six points (2g, 4a) over 16 postseason appearances as Shawinigan claimed a QMJHL championship.

The native of Prague, Czech Republic also played 21 games in the Ontario Hockey League in 2019-20 with North Bay and Guelph, posting six assists. The defender was selected in the fifth round, 153rd overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft by Washington.

Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, as the Bears close out the weekend with another contest against the Cleveland Monsters at 5 p.m. this evening. Purchase tickets for the game.

