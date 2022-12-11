Capitals Recall Johansen and McIlrath from Hershey

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that the club has recalled defensemen Lucas Johansen and Dylan McIlrath from Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president Brian MacLellan.

Johansen, 25, has two points (1g, 1a) in 12 games with the Bears this season. He's also appeared in one game with the Capitals, making his season debut on Nov. 7 versus Edmonton.

The native of Vancouver, British Columbia enjoyed a career-year for Hershey in 2021-22, collecting 28 points (8g, 20a) in 62 games. He also made his NHL debut for the Capitals, collecting an assist on Dec. 31, 2021 versus Detroit.

The 2016 first round selection of the Capitals has appeared in 207 games with the Bears over six seasons, tallying 75 points (18g, 57a).

McIlrath, 30, has five assists in 22 games this season for Hershey, serving as the club's captain. The Winnipeg, Manitoba native is in his second season with Hershey, posting 10 points (4g, 6a) over 74 games in 2021-22, and also collecting 99 penalty minutes.

He's previously appeared in 66 career NHL games with the New York Rangers, Florida Panthers, and Detroit Red Wings, scoring five points (3g, 2a) and registering 121 penalty minutes. McIlrath was selected in the first round (10th overall) by the New York Rangers in the 2010 NHL Draft.

