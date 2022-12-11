Silver Knights Triumph Over Eagles, 3-2, And Sweep Three-Game Road Trip

The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Colorado Eagles, 3-2, at Budweiser Events Center on Saturday evening. Connor Ford scored the game-winning goal. Gage Quinney and Jonas Rondbjerg both extended their point streaks to four and three games respectively.

Quinney scored first on the power-play at 2:54 in the first period. Assisted by Lukas Cormier and Sheldon Rempal, he fired in a shot from above the faceoff circles to give the Knights an early lead.

Oskar Olausson, assisted by Alex Galchenyuk and Mitchell Vande Sompel, tied things up with a power-play goal for the Eagles early in the second.

Rondbjerg then made it 2-1 for the Silver Knights late in the second period. He collected a pass from Byron Froese at the Henderson blue line and carried the puck down the boards before burying it in the top corner of the net.

Colorado quickly tied it up once more. A goal from Justin Scott, assisted by Cedric Pare, brought the game to 2-2 before the second intermission.

Ford tipped in Kaeden Korczak's shot from the right point to make it a 3-2 lead for the Silver Knights, securing the team's victory and a sweep of their three-game road trip.

Goaltender Laurent Brossoit stopped 27 of 29 shots, earning a .931 save percentage for the evening.

The Silver Knights will continue their season at home on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at The Dollar Loan Center. Puck drop for the game is set for 7 p.m. Click here for tickets, or tune in on 1230 The Game or AHL TV with subscription.

