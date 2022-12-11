Win Streak Snapped as Canucks Fall 2-1 to Manitoba

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - Coming off a 7-0 shutout win Friday, the Abbotsford Canucks hosted the Manitoba Moose for a rematch on Saturday night at Abbotsford Centre. This would be the second of eight encounters between the two Canadian teams, and the last of the six-game homestand for the Canucks.

Arturs Silovs went into the game as one of the three goaltenders in the AHL to have recorded a shutout from Friday night. The goaltender, entering the game on a 4-game win streak, looked to add another win to his tally.

On the opposing side, it would be Arvid Holm starting in net for Manitoba with Oskari Salminen on the bench.

Unlike Friday's game, both teams had a slower start to the first period. Lane Pederson looked to carry on his title as the leading scorer in the powerplay and had his first opportunity of the night after a high stick call by Moose left winger, Daniel Togersson.

Later in the period, the Canucks had a close call by forward Linus Karlsson but was deemed a no-goal by the officials. Abbotsford ended the first with 6 shots on net, with Manitoba registering 5 shots.

The Moose picked up their first goal -- and lead of the weekend -- with Simon Lundmark getting the puck through Silovs' glove at the 6:01 mark of the second period. This would be Lundmark's first goal of the season, with Henri Nikkanen adding the helper. Despite a strong effort by Abbotsford on two powerplay opportunities, the Canucks were unable to tie it up.

Abbotsford entered the final 20 minutes on the powerplay following a tripping call on Greg Meireles. Despite being unable to convert, Phil Di Giuseppe put Abbotsford on the scoreboard at the 2:02 mark of the third. Vasily Podkolzin received his second assist as an Abbotsford Canuck on the goal, while Jack Rathbone picked up his third helper.

The tie would be short-lived however, as Dean Stewart fired the puck off to Alex Limoges to give the Moose their second lead of the game for a 2-1 lead. The Canucks rallied hard during the remaining minutes of the third, which included an opportunity for Tristen Nielsen late, but were unable to get a second goal through Holm.

Abbotsford's five-game win streak was ultimately snapped Saturday, having won their first 5 games on their homestand. Nevertheless, the team gave Canucks fans some great entertainment over the last two weeks and are looking to start a new streak as they open a three-game road trip beginning in San Diego Wednesday.

The Canucks will be back home for the last homestand of the 2022 calendar year against the San Jose Barracuda on December 20th and 21st.

