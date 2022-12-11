Henderson Spoils Teddy Bear Toss with 3-2 Win over Eagles

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado Eagles fans launched an estimated 8,400 stuffed animals onto the ice during the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss event, but the celebration was cut short by the Henderson Silver Knights who claimed a 3-2 victory on Saturday. Eagles forwards Oskar Olausson and Justin Scott each netted a goal in the loss, as Silver Knights forward Connor Ford netted the game-winning goal midway through the third period.

An early power play would help Henderson establish a 1-0 lead, as forward Gage Quinney lit the lamp with a wrister from the slot to put the Silver Knights on top just 2:54 into the contest. Colorado would go on to outshoot Henderson in the first period 17-6 but left the ice for the first intermission still trailing 1-0.

The Eagles would square things up on a power play of their own, as Olausson fielded a cross-slot pass and wired it home from the right-wing circle to tie the game at 1-1 just 2:45 into the second period.

The momentum would swing the other direction when Silver Knights forward Jonas Rondbjerg tore down the left-wing boards before burying a wrister from the left circle to put Henderson back on top 2-1 at the 15:54 mark of the middle frame.

Needing an answer, Colorado would get one when Scott snagged a loose puck in the low slot and fired it past Silver Knights goalie Laurent Brossoit to tie the game at 2-2 with 2:28 remaining in the second stanza.

With the contest still knotted 2-2 as the puck dropped on the third period, Henderson would reclaim the lead when Ford sliced across the top of the crease and redirected a shot from the point past Eagles goalie Jonas Johansson. The goal was Ford's third of the season and gave the Silver Knights a 3-2 advantage at the 8:50 mark of the final frame.

Colorado would pull Johansson in the final two minutes in favor of the extra attacker, but would come no closer on the scoreboard, falling by a final of 3-2.

Johansson suffered the loss in net, allowing three goals on 27 shots. Colorado finished the night 1-for-3 on the power play while Henderson converted on one of two chances on the man-advantage.

