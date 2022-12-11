Ontario Wins in OT

Storyline: For the second straight night, the Ontario Reign (14-7-0-1) used a goal in overtime to defeat the Tucson Roadrunners (10-7-4-0) on the road at the Tucson Convention Center. Saturday's hero was Rasmus Kupari, who potted the winner at 1:36 of the extra session, while Quinton Byfield and Taylor Ward also found the back of the net in the victory.

Goaltender Matt Villalta earned the winning decision and improved to 4-2-0 on the season in a game that saw the Reign hold a 41-17 advantage in shots on goal. Captain TJ Tynan also recorded two assists for the fourth time in his last six games.

Three Stars -

1. Rasmus Kupari (ONT)

2. Quinton Byfield (ONT)

3. Travis Barron (TUC)

W: Matt Villalta

L: Ivan Prosvetov

Next Game: Friday, December 16, 2022 at Bakersfield | 7:00 PM PST | Mechanics Bank Arena

