Ontario Wins in OT
December 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Storyline: For the second straight night, the Ontario Reign (14-7-0-1) used a goal in overtime to defeat the Tucson Roadrunners (10-7-4-0) on the road at the Tucson Convention Center. Saturday's hero was Rasmus Kupari, who potted the winner at 1:36 of the extra session, while Quinton Byfield and Taylor Ward also found the back of the net in the victory.
Goaltender Matt Villalta earned the winning decision and improved to 4-2-0 on the season in a game that saw the Reign hold a 41-17 advantage in shots on goal. Captain TJ Tynan also recorded two assists for the fourth time in his last six games.
Three Stars -
1. Rasmus Kupari (ONT)
2. Quinton Byfield (ONT)
3. Travis Barron (TUC)
W: Matt Villalta
L: Ivan Prosvetov
Next Game: Friday, December 16, 2022 at Bakersfield | 7:00 PM PST | Mechanics Bank Arena
