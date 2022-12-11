Detroit Recalls Magnus Hellberg
December 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Magnus Hellberg
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Sunday recalled goaltender Magnus Hellberg from the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Hellberg went 2-2-0 in four games with the Griffins on a conditioning loan, totaling a 2.50 goals against average and a 0.932 save percentage. The 6-foot-6-inch goaltender appeared in one game this season in the NHL with the Seattle Kraken, showing a 1-0-0 mark and a 2.00 goals against average. Hellberg also skated in one game with Detroit last season, a 5-3 victory at New Jersey on April 29. From 2017-22, Hellberg competed in the KHL with Kunlun Red Star (2017-18), SKA St. Petersburg (2018-21) and HK Sochi (2021-22), amassing an 81-64-14 ledger along with a 2.00 GAA. The 31-year-old has 191 AHL games under his belt with the Griffins, Milwaukee Admirals (2012-15) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (2015-17). Hellberg possesses a 2.49 GAA, a 0.915 save percentage and an 86-73-15 mark in the AHL. The Uppsala, Sweden, native was the 38th overall pick in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft by the Nashville Predators.
