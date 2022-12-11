P-Bruins Bested by Islanders 5-2
December 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Vinni Lettieri recorded his 100th career AHL assist as the Providence Bruins fell 5-2 to the Bridgeport Islanders on Sunday evening. Oskar Steen and Georgii Merkulov scored goals for the P-Bruins. The Islanders notched the last four tallies of the game after trailing 2-1 in the first period.
How It Happened
Aatu Raty caught a feed in the slot and wristed a shot glove side to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead with 14:46 left in the first period.
Steen intercepted a pass in the middle of the slot and fired a snapshot high glove side to tie the game at 1-1 with 9:39 left in the first period.
Fabian Lysell sent the puck into the offensive zone and Corey Schneider was unsuccessful attempting to play it. Lettieri picked it up behind the cage and fed Merkulov in front for a tap-in goal with 6:51 left in the first period to give Providence a 2-1 lead. Lettieri's assist was the 100th of his AHL career.
Raty shot the puck from the slot, which bounced off the glass and back in front of the net where Otto Koivula tapped it in on the power play to tie the game at 2-2 with 4:28 left in the first period.
Dufour scored off a one-timer from the left circle while on the power play to give the Islanders a 3-2 lead with 1:29 remaining in the first period.
Andy Andreoff found a rebound in the slot and buried it to give the Islanders a 4-2 lead with 6:21 left in the second period.
Adnreoff scored again on a 2-on-1 after directing a feed from Chris Terry into the back of the net with 8:40 left in the third period to give the Islanders a 5-2 lead.
Stats
Lettieri has points in five straight games thanks to his 100th career AHL assist on Merkulov's goal..
Keith Kinkaid stopped 27 of 32 shots. Providence totaled 42 shots in the contest.
The P-Bruins power play went 0-for-4, and the penalty kill was 2-for-4.
This was Providence's first loss of the season by more than two goals.
Next Game
The P-Bruins host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday, December 16 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.
