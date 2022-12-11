Monsters Grab 500th Franchise Win in 6-5 Shootout Victory over Bears

HERSHEY, PA - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Hershey Bears 6-5 in a shootout on Sunday evening at Giant Center. With the win, the Monsters are now 11-8-1-2 and are currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Bears took an early lead with four goals in the opening frame from Kale Kessy at 2:25, Mike Vecchione at 3:22, Ethen Frank at 14:47 and Connor McMichael at 15:14. Josh Dunne responded with a marker before the end of the period at 16:57 assisted by Roman Ahcan and Tyler Angle cutting the score to 4-1 after 20 minutes. Hershey's McMichael converted on the power play at 4:37 of the second period, but Cleveland fought back with four unanswered goals beginning with David Jiricek at 6:23 off feeds from Trey Fix-Wolanksy and Emil Bemstrom. Brett Gallant notched a tally at 10:37 with helpers from Samuel Knazko and Billy Sweezey followed by a power-play marker from Brendan Gaunce at 12:55 assisted by Jiricek and Fix-Wolansky. Dunne converted on the man advantage at 17:48 off feeds from Owen Sillinger and Knazko sending the Monsters to the final intermission tied 5-5. Following a scoreless third period and overtime frame, Dunne secured the game-winning shootout goal completing Cleveland's 6-5 dramatic comeback win.

Cleveland's Pavel Cajan made 28 saves for the win while Hershey's Zach Fucale stopped 29 shots in defeat.

The Monsters return home to host the Laval Rocket on December 17, with a 12:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 4 0 0 1 6

HER 4 1 0 0 0 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 35 2/4 3/4 17 min / 7 inf

HER 33 1/4 2/4 15 min / 6 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA SOG-S Record

CLE Cajan W 28 5 1-5 4-3-1

HER Fucale OT 29 5 2-5 10-5-1

Cleveland Record: 11-8-1-2, 3rd North Division

Hershey Record: 17-5-2-1, 1st Atlantic Division

