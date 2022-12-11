Manitoba Moose Get by Abbotsford Canucks

The Manitoba Moose (11-6-2-1) rematched with the Abbotsford Canucks (12-8-1-1) Saturday evening at Abbotsford Centre. It was the second of two straight games for the Moose against the Canucks. Manitoba was coming off a 7-0 loss against Abbotsford the previous night.

Neither Manitoba nor Abbotsford was able to find the back of the net in the opening 20 minutes. The home side Canucks were granted the only chance of the frame on the man-advantage, but the Moose held the fort. Arvid Holm and Arturs Silovs were both solid and made six and five stops respectively.

Manitoba opened the scoring in the middle frame. Henri Nikkanen forechecked into the Abbotsford zone and came up with the puck. The forward spied Simon Lundmark, who skated in and beat Silvos for his first of the season with a quick pop. The defenceman's goal was the only scoring of the second stanza. The Moose took a 1-0 lead into the intermission, but trailed on the shot count by a 12-10 edge.

Abbotsford tied the contest 2:02 into the third frame. With a Moose defender down after blocking a shot, Phil Di Giuseppe used the extra space to beat Holm with a hard shot after an open look. Manitoba restored their lead near the halfway point of the third. Alex Limoges shrugged off a stick check before picking the corner past Silovs. With 89 seconds to go in the frame, the Canucks pulled Silovs in favour of the extra attacker. As Abbotsford hunted for the tying marker, Moose forward Kevin Stenlund was hit with a high stick, which put the Moose on the man advantage, where they were able to eat the rest of the time off the clock and secure the win. Holm picked up the win and finished with 17 stops, while Silovs was tagged with the loss and made 16 saves of his own.

Quotable

Moose Forward Alex Limoges (Click for full interview)

"It meant a lot. It was a tough one last night so I think we learned from that and came back. It was a great effort and showed a lot of growth."

Statbook

Declan Chisholm suited up in his 100th AHL contest

Evan Polei appeared in his 200th AHL game

The goal by Alex Limoges stands up as his third game-winning tally of the season

The Moose remain undefeated in the second half of back-to-back situations on the campaign

What's Next?

Manitoba continues its road trip with a contest against the Calgary Wranglers at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Puck drop is slated for 8 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the new Winnipeg Jets App,and AHLTV.

Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

