Game Preview: Bears vs. Monsters, 5 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they host the Cleveland Monsters for a second straight night at GIANT Center. The Bears enter tonight's game looking for a fourth straight win.

Hershey Bears (17-5-2-0) vs. Cleveland Monsters (10-8-1-2)

December 11, 2022 | 5 p.m. | Game 24 | GIANT Center

Referees: Mike Dietrich (#15), Rob Hennessey (#87)

Linespersons: Dan Kelly (#98), Tommy George (#61)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, AHL Hall of Famer Mitch Lamoureux, and Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, In-arena at 88.9 FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 4:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears claimed a victory for the third straight game last night, defeating the Cleveland Monsters 3-2 at GIANT Center. Hershey goaltender Clay Stevenson won his AHL debut with 25 saves, as Hershey moved to 11-2-1-0 on home ice this season. Cleveland grabbed a 1-0 lead just 6:11 into the game on a power play goal by Trey Fix-Wolansky, but Mike Sgarbossa tied the game 1-1 at 8:59. Josh Dunne tallied a power play goal for Cleveland at 17:17 of the first period, but once again Hershey had the equalizer on Aaron Ness' point shot at 19:35. After there was no scoring in the second period, upon video review, Sam Anas scored for Hershey at 8:47 of the third frame to give Hershey a 3-2 lead, and an eventual win. Cleveland was 2-for-4 on the power play while the Bears were 0-for-2 on the evening. The Monsters outshot Hershey 27-25.

SGARBS IS STREAKING:

Veteran center Mike Sgarbossa is on a roll for the Chocolate and White, and the fifth-year Bear enters tonight with points in each of his past five outings. Sgarbossa tallied a goal and an assist for the second straight game last night, giving him nine points (4g, 5a) over his five-game point streak. Sgarbossa has enjoyed three multi-point outings in the string of success, and the former Lake Erie Monster has compiled 16 points (7g, 9a) in 19 games this season.

NEW GUYS ON THE BLUE LINE :

Over the past 36 hours, Hershey has added a pair of blue liners to the roster. On Saturday, the club recalled Michael Kim from the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays. Kim has appeared in 15 games with South Carolina this season, tallying 12 points (4g, 8a) and has 49 games of AHL experience with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Springfield, notching 10 assists. Following last night's injury to Bobby Nardella, Hershey recalled fellow defender Martin Has from South Carolina. The 21-year-old rookie has three points (1g, 2a) in 12 games with the Stingrays this season. The native of Prague, Czech Republic was selected in the fifth round, 153rd overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft by Washington. If Has plays tonight, it would mark his AHL debut.

FOUR OF FIVE FOR FUCALE:

Hershey goaltender Zach Fucale has won four of his past five decisions, surrendering two or less goals in each of those four wins. After surrendering seven goals and being pulled last Sunday, Fucale has stopped 54-of-58 shots in a pair of 4-2 victories over Charlotte and Bridgeport, good for a .931 save percentage. He ranks third in the AHL in victories (10), sixth in games played (15), and his 2.42 goals-against average is 10th in the league. Last season, Fucale was 1-0-1 with a .96 goals-against average and a .966 save percentage in head-to-head action versus Cleveland. A win for Fucale tonight would match his 11 victories with the Bears last season, accomplished over 31 games.

BEARS BITES:

The Bears are now 10-1-2-0 in one-game games after last night's win...With two assists last night, Hershey's Mason Morelli posted his fifth multi-point game of the season...Hershey forward Sam Anas has goals in three of his past four games...With an assist last night, Hershey defender Bobby Nardella collected his 100th professional point...The Bears are 11-0-0-0 when defender Jake Massie dresses...Aaron Ness scored his first goal of the season last night for Hershey, giving him his first goal as a member of the Bears since Apr. 5, 2019 at Belleville...Cleveland's Josh Dunne has goals in two of his past three games after opening the season with no goals in his first 18 games.

