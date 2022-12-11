Calgary Stops San Diego, 5-2

The San Diego Gulls fell 5-2 to the Calgary Wranglers today at the Scotiabank Saddledome, bringing their record to 6-18-0-0 overall and 4-8-0-0 on the road.

Bryce Kindopp started the scoring for the San Diego with his first goal of the season (1-0=1) at 8:22 of the middle frame. Nikolas Brouillard posted an assist, maintaining the scoring lead and tying for the most assists among Gulls blueliners with 5-11=16 points. Jarod Hilderman earned his second assist of the season on the play.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx recorded an unassisted goal with 3:11 remaining in the second period, registering his sixth tally to rank second on the Gulls in scoring and tie for second in goals and assists with 6-11=17 points.

The Gulls went 3-for-5 on the penalty kill today, finishing the game ranked third in the American Hockey League's Pacific Division, seventh in the Western Conference and eighth in the league with an 83.9 % kill rate on the road (47-for-56). Overall, San Diego's penalty kill ranks eighth in the Western Conference with an 82.3% success rate (93-for-113).

Olle Eriksson Ek made 26 saves on 31 shots in the loss.

The Gulls return home to Pechanga Arena San Diego for a midweek matchup against the Abbotsford Canucks on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. PST.

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Head Coach Roy Sommer

On his overall impression of the game

Well, actually, we came out and played two solid periods - chances were even, we went down. We scored a couple 5-on-5 goals tonight, which is something that's been eluding us for the last couple of games. We've just got to stick with it. I mean, it was 4-2 - I thought we'd come out and have a good push in the third and it's just kind of fragile right now. The pp (power play) wasn't going and then we turn it over and then we get a yipping penalty - something we've been getting on the refs all year and they put us in the box and it's just kind of hard to get going like that, to be honest with you. But, again, a lot of good things. I think we're heading in the right direction. We've just got to find a way to get a win and get us back on track here.

On Kindopp scoring his first goal of the season

It's good - he's been kind of (having) some big goose eggs here in the goals and assists department. I thought he played real well, that he got after pucks and played inside and got rewarded by his hard work by a puck bouncing off of a clear.

Right Wing Bryce Kindopp

On today's game

Yeah, we definitely took a good step there. Obviously, not the result we wanted, but then we came out really good, really hard. Some things to clean up still so obviously, we still want to win those games. So, we did take a little step, but we still have a lot of things to work on.

On his goal

It feels really good. It's kind of it's been it's been a while now so obviously, it feels good, but just want to win games so doesn't really matter if we're not winning. Obviously, I'll take it for sure.

On returning home and getting to play a new team after four in a row against Calgary

Not the results we wanted against this team - they're a really good team. So, yeah, it's going to be nice to kind of reset, get some practices and see a new face for sure.

